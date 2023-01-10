Condividi su

We’ve all heard of them and we’ve probably all opened at least one. Throughout the 2010s, Loot Boxes became one of the staples of gaming. Especially if you were playing online. But where did they come from?

Loot boxes have actually been around for a long time, and in this article, we’ll explore the history of loot boxes in gaming, their 2010s controversy, and we’ll make some predictions about whether they’re going to continue to be included in upcoming games or not.

What is a Loot Box?

Loot boxes are a style of randomised item drops. Similar to the random drops you receive when slaying a monster in an MMORPG, loot boxes have randomised rewards held within them.

We can split loot boxes into two types: those which need a “key” and those which don’t.

Keyed loot boxes are most often found in MMORPGs but they are also found in other Multiplayer games such as Team Fortress 2 where you can get discount Team Fortress 2 keys. Meanwhile, most recent loot boxes don’t require a key. Instead, they are provided as rewards in themselves for things like levelling up.

The First Loot Box

The Loot Box arguably originates from the Japanese idea of the Gachapon which came about in the 1960s—known as a Gacha in the west. These are small vending machines which dispense toys in small capsules. The catch? Well, you don’t know which one you’re going to get. You simply put your money in, turn the handle and then one of the capsules is dispensed randomly. These machines can still be found around the world.

In gaming, though, the first loot box may be the “Gachapon ticket” found within the Japanese version of the South Korean MMORPG, MapleStory, which is purchasable with special currency called NX in addition to already existing MapleStory Mesos. As you’ve already guessed, this system was totally based on the real-world Gachapon machines. MMORPGs became famous for including a number of Gachapon style systems, where players would be rewarded with random loot for certain quests—particularly for festive quests in games like Guild Wars or ZT Online.

By the end of the 2000s, major game studios were testing out loot boxes in their games. EA’s FIFA 2009 famously included them along with Valve’s Team Fortress 2 and other titles like Star Trek Online and The Lord of the Rings Online.

Since then, Loot boxes became incredibly common place popping up in everything from Overwatch and Counter-Strike to Forza Motorsport 7, Halo Wars 2 and even the single-player Assassin’s Creed Origins.

It’s worth noting that many loot boxes don’t require any real-world currency transactions. Instead, many MMORPGs and other titles include them within the game’s systems either for purchase with virtual currency or as rewards for in-game actions.

So, Why are Loot Boxes so Controversial?

There are three main reasons why loot boxes became so controversial and they have to do with money, gambling and their impact on the games themselves.

First off, many gamers and industry professionals saw loot boxes as a way of game developers inflating the prices of their games. For example, if players have already purchased a game for $60, they don’t really expect to spend more within the game unless there’s a really good reason. While loot boxes, and other microtransactions, have become essential for many developers’ revenue strategies, it’s easy to see why players can have strong negative feelings towards the additional costs.

Secondly, and more importantly, there’s the argument that loot boxes promote gambling. Something which is especially problematic in games which are targeted to and played by minors. Not only can loot boxes and microtransactions result in children unknowingly emptying their parents’ bank accounts, but they can promote gambling from a young age which can be a strong precursor to gambling addiction. Legislation around this issue has forced game developers to publish their loot box drop rates, while some countries have banned paid-for loot boxes altogether.

Thirdly, is that loot boxes can change the dynamics of the games themselves. This comes in two flavours. First, we have examples of games like Star Wars Battlefront 2 which locked some of its most powerful heroes behind a myriad of pickups which you’d slowly acquire from loot boxes. Players calculated it could take up to 48 hours of playtime to unlock a single hero; giving players who had played for longer an unfair advantage over those who simply couldn’t put in the hours. Secondly, this promotes a pay-to-win mindset, where certain players could simply buy as many loot boxes as they wished until they got the upgrades and drops, they desired. This is a huge problem in games like Hearthstone.

As we can see, players have some pretty good reasons to dislike loot boxes.

The Future of Loot Boxes

Throughout the 2020s so far, we have seen many big titles drop loot boxes because of the controversy around them. But they haven’t simply removed this style of monetisation, they simply switched to a new style: the battle pass.

In my opinion, this is just kicking the can down the road. This is because battle passes often hold many of the same issues as loot boxes—with an even stronger punishing effect on players who cannot play for hundreds of hours a month.

Of course, developers need ways of generating enough revenue to create the downright incredible games they produce for today’s market. After all, modern AAA game budgets often push into the 100s millions. Yet, the developer’s need for more money should never come at the hindrance of the game or the player. As such, I think the next two decades will be incredibly interesting, seeing how the games industry continues to find new, innovative ways to generate revenue.