Alanis Morissette, nuovo album: titoli canzoni, testi e numero pezzi

Il 2020 ha due sorprese in serbo per i fan di Alanis Morissette: Un nuovo album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, che sarà pubblicato il 1° Maggio 2020 e un tour celebrativo di quello che è forse il suo miglior disco, Jaded Little Pill. La cantante, recentemente diventata madre del suo terzo figlio, Winter, aveva pubblicato per l’ultima volta in studio nel 2012.

Il nuovo album: cosa si sa

Per ora poche le informazioni su Such Pretty Forks In The Road, previsto per il 1° Maggio 2020. Sul successore di Havoc And Bright Lights viene mantenuto uno stretto riserbo. Nel singolo estratto dall’album, Reasons I Drink, le dipendenze della cantautrice canadese da alcol e cibo sono l’argomento centrale. Alanis Morissette ha sempre parlato francamente di questi problemi e di come le sue dipendenze siano state spesso un modo per astrarsi dai problemi, per evitare di affrontarli a viso aperto. L’artista, nella canzone, incolpa anche il music business, responsabile, a suo giudizio, di essere la causa di un continuo stress che si riflette anche nella sua vita di tutti i giorni. Di seguito, il testo:



These are the reasons I drink

The reasons I tell everybody I’m fine even though I am not

These are the reasons I overdo it

I have been working since I can remember, since I was single digits

Now, even though I’ve been busted

I don’t know where to draw the line ‘cause that groove has gotten so deep



And nothing can give reprieve like they do

Nothing can give a break for this soldier like they do



Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more hit

It feels so helpful in my need for respite



And here are the reasons I eat

Reasons I feel everything so deeply when I’m not medicated

And so that’s it, I am buying a Lamborghini

To make up for these habits, to survive this sick industry



Nothing can give reprieve like they do

Nothing can give me a break from this torture like they do



Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more sip

It feels so helpful in my need for some long overdue respite



And these are the reasons I don’t even think I would quit

And these are the reasons I can’t even see straight

And these are the ones whom I know it so deeply affects

And I am left wondering how I would I function without it



Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more rip

I go from one mini pad to another to stay lit.



Un brano che mette a nudo in modo onesto e franco le ragioni delle dipendenze di Alanis Morissette, contro cui lotta ormai da anni.

Alanis Morissette: un tour per Jaded Little Pill

L’album forse più importante per Alanis Morissette è stato Jaded Little Pill, che presenta canzoni entrate nell’iconografia pop-rock come Hand In My Pocket, You Oughta Know, You Learn e la canzone-simbolo Ironic, da cui è stata tratto un musical. Per celebrarne il 25° anniversario – l’album è uscito il 13 Giugno 1995 – la cantautrice di Ottawa ha in cantiere un tour che toccherà America ed Europa, anche se è ancora presto per parlare di date. La sola cosa che si sa è che l’11 Luglio 2020 si esibirà al Budweiser Stage di Toronto, data che forse segnerà anche l’inizio del tour. A condividere l’esperienza on stage con lei, gli alt-rock Garbage e Liz Phair, rock-singer statunitense. Ancora ignoto, quindi, se e quando si esibirà nel nostro Paese.

