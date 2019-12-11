UEFA Champions League, probabili formazioni, orari e quote delle partite di oggi 11 dicembre
Oggi mercoledì 11 dicembre scenderanno in campo le squadre della seconda parte di questa sesta giornata dei gironi eliminatori di Champions League. Si tratta dell’ultima giornata delle gare di ritorno. Le partite inizieranno in due diversi orari, ovvero 18:55 e 21:00.
Saranno due le italiane in campo oggi: l’Atalanta affronterà lo Shakhtar Donetsk nel suo stadio con inizio del match previsto per le 18:55, mentre la Juventus affronterà in trasferta il Bayer Leverkusen. In questo caso il match inizierà alle 21:00.
Andiamo a vedere con quali formazioni potrebbero scendere in campo le squadre, nonché gli orari e la supermedia delle quote delle partite.
La classifica dei gironi dopo le partite di martedì
Dinamo Zagreb-Manchester City: ore 18:55
DINAMO ZAGREB (3-4-3): D. Livakovic, J. Moubandje, P. Stojanovic, Emir Dilaver, Amer Gojak, Arijan Ademi, Nikola Moro, Dani Olmo, B. Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, D. Kadzior Allenatore: Nenad Bjelica
MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): C. Bravo, N. Otamendi, Joao Cancelo, B. Mendy, Eric Garcia, Rodri, Phil Foden, I. Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, R. Sterling, G. Jesus Allenatore: Pep Guardiola
Le quote di Dinamo Zagreb-Manchester City
- 1: 4.03
- x: 4.14
- 2: 1.82
Shakhtar Donetsk-Atalanta: ore 18:55
SHAKHTAR DONETSK (4-4-2): A. Pyatov, Ismaily, S. Kryvtsov, Dodo, M. Matviyenko, V. Kovalenko, T. Stepanenko, Alan Patrick, Tete, Taison, J. Moraes Allenatore: Luís Castro
ATALANTA (3-4-3): P. Gollini, J. Palomino, H. Hateboer, A. Masiello, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, M. De Roon, M. Pasalic, A. Gomez, R. Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel Allenatore: Gian Piero Gasperini
Le quote di Shakhtar Donetsk-Atalanta
- 1: 2.59
- x: 3.8
- 2: 2.57
Bayern Munich-Tottenham Hotspur: ore 21:00
BAYERN MUNICH (2-4-4): Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, B. Pavard, J. Kimmich, A. Davies, J. Martinez, L. Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, P. Coutinho, T. Muller, R. Lewandowski Allenatore: None
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (4-5-1): P. Gazzaniga, Danny Rose, D. Sanchez, K. Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, R. Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, G. Lo Celso, M. Sissoko, C. Eriksen, Troy Parrott Allenatore: José Mourinho
Le quote di Bayern Munich-Tottenham Hotspur
- 1: 1.35
- x: 5.67
- 2: 8.01
Club Brugge-Real Madrid: ore 21:00
CLUB BRUGGE (5-2-3): S. Mignolet, E. Balanta, B. Mechele, F. Ricca, Simon Deli, K. Odilon, Hans Vanaken, Ruud Vormer, D. Okereke, S. Schrijvers, E. Bonaventure Dennis Allenatore: Philippe Clement
REAL MADRID (2-5-3): A. Areola, Nacho, F. Mendy, Eder Militao, A. Odriozola, Luka Modric, Isco, F. Valverde, Gareth Bale, V. De Oliveira Junior, Luka Jovic Allenatore: Zinedine Zidane
Le quote di Club Brugge-Real Madrid
- 1: 3.06
- x: 3.75
- 2: 2.25
Il nostro approfondimento a questa pagina.
Atlético Madrid-Lokomotiv Moscow: ore 21:00
ATLÉTICO MADRID (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, K. Trippier, Felipe, M. Hermoso, Renan Lodi, T. Partey, H. Herrera, Saul Niguez, Koke, A. Morata, Joao Felix Allenatore: Diego Simeone
LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW (4-5-1): A. Kochenkov, D. Zhivoglyadov, Murilo, V. Corluka, B. Howedes, Maciej Rybus, G. Krychowiak, A. Kolomeytsev, A. Miranchuk, A. Miranchuk, F. Smolov Allenatore: Yurii Semin
Le quote di Atlético Madrid-Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1: 1.17
- x: 7.37
- 2: 20.89
Olympiakos-Red Star Belgrade: ore 21:00
OLYMPIAKOS (4-5-1): Jose Sa, K. Tsimikas, A. Papadopoulos, Ruben Semedo, O. Elabdellaoui, A. Bouchalakis, Guilherme, G. Masouras, M. Camara, D. Podence, Y. El Arabi Allenatore: Pedro Martins
CRVENA ZVEZDA (4-4-2): Milan Borjan, N. Milunovic, Milan Gajic, M. Degenek, Milan Rodic, D. Jovancic, R. Van La Parra, Jose Canas, Marko Marin, Mateo Garcia, Tomane Allenatore: Vladan Milojević
Le quote di Olympiakos-Red Star Belgrade
- 1: 1.53
- x: 4.24
- 2: 6.78
Bayer Leverkusen-Juventus: ore 21:00
BAYER LEVERKUSEN (3-6-1): L. Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, Wendell, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, K. Bellarabi, C. Aranguiz, Leon Bailey, K. Demirbay, Kai Havertz, K. Volland Allenatore: Peter Bosz
JUVENTUS (3-4-3): G. Buffon, M. De Sciglio, D. Rugani, M. Demiral, A. Rabiot, B. Matuidi, M. Pjanic, J. Cuadrado, G. Higuain, C. Ronaldo, F. Bernardeschi Allenatore: Maurizio Sarri
Le quote di Bayer Leverkusen-Juventus
- 1: 2.03
- x: 3.68
- 2: 3.67
Il nostro approfondimento a questa pagina.
Paris Saint-Germain-Galatasaray: ore 21:00
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Juan Bernat, Thiago Silva, Abdou Diallo, T. Meunier, Marquinhos, J. Draxler, P. Sarabia, Neymar, A. Di Maria, K. Mbappe Allenatore: Thomas Tuchel
GALATASARAY (4-4-2): F. Muslera, Y. Nagatomo, Ryan Donk, Mariano, Marcao, J. Seri, Mario Lemina, Y. Belhanda, S. N’Zonzi, Omer Bayram, Emre Mor Allenatore: Fatih Terim
Le quote di Paris Saint-Germain-Galatasaray
- 1: 1.16
- x: 8.14
- 2: 19.09