Le classifiche definitive dei gironi di UEFA Champions League 2019/2020

Si è conclusa la fase a gironi di questa Champions League stagione 2019/2020. Non è andata troppo male alle italiane: grazie all’impresa dell’Atalanta, saranno 3 su 16 le compagini nostrane presenti agli ottavi.

Gli orobici andranno a fare compagnia a Napoli e Juventus, mentre gli altri nerazzurri dell’Inter continueranno l’avventura in Europa League.

Le altre squadre che hanno passato il turno sono Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Monaco, Tottenham, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Lipsia, Lione, Valencia e Chelsea.

Agli ottavi ci saranno dunque anche quattro inglesi, quattro spagnole, tre tedesche e due squadre francesi.

Chi “retrocede” in Europa League?

Le squadre che invece andranno in Europa League saranno Brugge, Olympiakos, Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Leverkusen, Red Bull Salisburgo, Benfica e Ajax.

I sorteggi degli ottavi, sia di Champions League che di Europa League, si terranno lunedì 16 dicembre 2019 alle 12 nella sede UEFA di Nyon in Svizzera.

Le classifiche dei gironi di Champions League 2019/2020

Gruppo A
SquadraGP.tiVNPGfGsDiff
1Paris Saint-Germain61651017215
2Real Madrid6113211486
3Club Brugge63033412-8
4Galatasaray62024114-13
Gruppo B
SquadraGP.tiVNPGfGsDiff
1Bayern Munich61860024519
2Tottenham Hotspur61031218144
3Olympiakos64114814-6
4Red Star Belgrade63105320-17
Gruppo C
SquadraGP.tiVNPGfGsDiff
1Manchester City61442016412
2Atalanta67213812-4
3Shakhtar Donetsk66132813-5
4Dinamo Zagreb651231013-3
Gruppo D
SquadraGP.tiVNPGfGsDiff
1Juventus6165101248
2Atlético Madrid610312853
3Bayer Leverkusen6620459-4
4Lokomotiv Moscow63105411-7
Gruppo E
SquadraGP.tiVNPGfGsDiff
1Liverpool6134111385
2Napoli6123301147
3Red Bull Salzburg6721316133
4Genk61015520-15
Gruppo F
SquadraGP.tiVNPGfGsDiff
1Barcelona614420945
2Borussia Dortmund610312880
3Inter672131091
4Slavia Prague62024410-6
Gruppo G
SquadraGP.tiVNPGfGsDiff
1RB Leipzig6113211082
2Lyon68222981
3Benfica672131011-1
4Zenit St. Petersburg6721379-2
Gruppo H
SquadraGP.tiVNPGfGsDiff
1Valencia611321972
2Chelsea6113211192
3Ajax6103121266
4Lille61015414-10
