Le classifiche definitive dei gironi di UEFA Champions League 2019/2020
Si è conclusa la fase a gironi di questa Champions League stagione 2019/2020. Non è andata troppo male alle italiane: grazie all’impresa dell’Atalanta, saranno 3 su 16 le compagini nostrane presenti agli ottavi.
Gli orobici andranno a fare compagnia a Napoli e Juventus, mentre gli altri nerazzurri dell’Inter continueranno l’avventura in Europa League.
Le altre squadre che hanno passato il turno sono Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Monaco, Tottenham, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Lipsia, Lione, Valencia e Chelsea.
Agli ottavi ci saranno dunque anche quattro inglesi, quattro spagnole, tre tedesche e due squadre francesi.
Chi “retrocede” in Europa League?
Le squadre che invece andranno in Europa League saranno Brugge, Olympiakos, Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Leverkusen, Red Bull Salisburgo, Benfica e Ajax.
I sorteggi degli ottavi, sia di Champions League che di Europa League, si terranno lunedì 16 dicembre 2019 alle 12 nella sede UEFA di Nyon in Svizzera.
Le classifiche dei gironi di Champions League 2019/2020
|Squadra
|G
|P.ti
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Diff
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|16
|5
|1
|0
|17
|2
|15
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|11
|3
|2
|1
|14
|8
|6
|3
|Club Brugge
|6
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|Galatasaray
|6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|14
|-13
|Squadra
|G
|P.ti
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Diff
|1
|Bayern Munich
|6
|18
|6
|0
|0
|24
|5
|19
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|10
|3
|1
|2
|18
|14
|4
|3
|Olympiakos
|6
|4
|1
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|4
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3
|20
|-17
|Squadra
|G
|P.ti
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Diff
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|14
|4
|2
|0
|16
|4
|12
|2
|Atalanta
|6
|7
|2
|1
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|13
|-5
|4
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|5
|1
|2
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|Squadra
|G
|P.ti
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Diff
|1
|Juventus
|6
|16
|5
|1
|0
|12
|4
|8
|2
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|10
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|3
|1
|0
|5
|4
|11
|-7
|Squadra
|G
|P.ti
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Diff
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|13
|4
|1
|1
|13
|8
|5
|2
|Napoli
|6
|12
|3
|3
|0
|11
|4
|7
|3
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|7
|2
|1
|3
|16
|13
|3
|4
|Genk
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|20
|-15
|Squadra
|G
|P.ti
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Diff
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|14
|4
|2
|0
|9
|4
|5
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|10
|3
|1
|2
|8
|8
|0
|3
|Inter
|6
|7
|2
|1
|3
|10
|9
|1
|4
|Slavia Prague
|6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|Squadra
|G
|P.ti
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Diff
|1
|RB Leipzig
|6
|11
|3
|2
|1
|10
|8
|2
|2
|Lyon
|6
|8
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|3
|Benfica
|6
|7
|2
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|4
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|6
|7
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|Squadra
|G
|P.ti
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Diff
|1
|Valencia
|6
|11
|3
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|11
|3
|2
|1
|11
|9
|2
|3
|Ajax
|6
|10
|3
|1
|2
|12
|6
|6
|4
|Lille
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|14
|-10
